Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases 127 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,252 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.76.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $219.94 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.43 and a 200 day moving average of $234.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

