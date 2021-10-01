Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 37.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 253,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,364,000 after purchasing an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,199,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,417,000 after acquiring an additional 171,654 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.55.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCI opened at $173.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.28. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

