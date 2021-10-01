Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Zillow Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ Z opened at $88.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

