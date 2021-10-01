Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $227.94. The stock had a trading volume of 110,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,222. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $150.80 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.58. The company has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.