Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.0% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,728,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,718 shares of company stock worth $406,270,610 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded up $49.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,714.55. 45,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,233. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,804.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,523.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,436.00 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

