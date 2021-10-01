Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 30.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 140,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after purchasing an additional 33,070 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $300.86. 13,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,989. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $210.33 and a one year high of $340.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.