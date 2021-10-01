City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Down 87.2% in September

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDEVY shares. CLSA raised City Developments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. 3,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358. City Developments has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. City Developments’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

