Citigroup Upgrades Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) to “Buy”

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $265.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $231.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $221.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 109,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.39, for a total transaction of $25,937,468.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,890,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,849,417,752.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 829,132 shares of company stock valued at $207,594,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.