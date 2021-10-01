Citigroup Inc. Takes $2.88 Million Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VIZIO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $4,583,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $4,850,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at about $11,989,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZIO. Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $21.24 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $154,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,105 shares of company stock valued at $8,538,276 in the last 90 days.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

