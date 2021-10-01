Citigroup Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Elbit Systems worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $144.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.21. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

