Citigroup Inc. Sells 27,154 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,154 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,884,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after purchasing an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,052,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

