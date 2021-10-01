Citigroup Inc. Purchases 50,699 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 41,556.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,699 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 74,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 479,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

