Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 509.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.65.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $191.11 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.32 and its 200-day moving average is $158.05.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.