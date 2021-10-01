Citigroup Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,985 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 742,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after acquiring an additional 39,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

H opened at $77.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on H shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 72,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $5,338,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

