Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Albany International worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 8.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $76.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.90. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

