Citigroup Inc. Buys 42,693 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Arconic worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,441,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,239,000 after buying an additional 2,004,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arconic by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,176,000 after buying an additional 138,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arconic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,355,000 after buying an additional 101,330 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Arconic by 12.8% during the first quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 1,318,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter valued at about $31,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $31.54 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

