Citigroup Boosts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $140.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $103.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $119.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,495 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

