Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 97.9% in September

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLOK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,553. Cipherloc has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Cipherloc Company Profile

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

