Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Down 97.9% in September

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CLOK traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,553. Cipherloc has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.
Cipherloc Company Profile
