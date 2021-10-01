Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.Cintas also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.60-10.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Barclays boosted their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $401.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.52. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,068. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1-year low of $311.69 and a 1-year high of $409.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

