CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 11,041 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stellantis by 13.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,424,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,012 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $212,985,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $78,671,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at about $41,360,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Stellantis stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $21.99.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

