CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 130,914 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1,392.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,775 shares during the period. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $11,655,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,379 shares of company stock valued at $63,453,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $121.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

