CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,254 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.