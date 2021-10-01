CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 118.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,311 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of SYF opened at $48.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

