Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 100,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHUY traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,532. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $662.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $108.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

