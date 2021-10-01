Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,724,000 shares, a growth of 438.8% from the August 31st total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 556.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chinasoft International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFTLF opened at $1.88 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

