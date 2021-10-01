China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 84,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,486. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
