China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 84,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,486. The company has a market cap of $178.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.29.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

