Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider David Jakeman Sells 4,590 Shares of Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CMRX opened at $6.19 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $533.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 3,035.43% and a negative return on equity of 54.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chimerix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Chimerix by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Chimerix by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Chimerix by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Chimerix by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

