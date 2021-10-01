Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Chewy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.10.

CHWY stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,405.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.16.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $889,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,112,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

