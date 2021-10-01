Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Shares Gap Up to $119.79

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.79, but opened at $123.23. Chesapeake Utilities shares last traded at $123.23, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

CPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group upped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day moving average of $121.44.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,993,000 after buying an additional 191,319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,628,000 after buying an additional 124,247 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,849,000 after buying an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,544,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

