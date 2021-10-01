ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.53) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). ChemoCentryx reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 161.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,249,000 after buying an additional 2,917,258 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 507.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 294,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 116.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 254,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth about $2,938,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCXI opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

