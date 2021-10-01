Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Check-Cap from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CHEK opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of -0.22. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Check-Cap will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,346,000. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

