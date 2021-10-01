Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Raised to “Buy” at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.13.

Shares of CHTR opened at $727.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $770.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $708.86.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

