Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $821.13.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $727.56 on Monday. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $708.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 80.8% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.