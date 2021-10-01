Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,521,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,576,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,635,000 after acquiring an additional 154,065 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,127,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,830,000 after acquiring an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after acquiring an additional 542,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,025,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,038,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $732.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $770.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $708.86. The stock has a market cap of $134.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $821.13.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.