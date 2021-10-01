Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Chart Industries posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.79 to $6.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.65.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 35.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS traded up $7.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.10. 7,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,007. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.05.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

