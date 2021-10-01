Charles R. Raup Sells 4,523 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HSY opened at $169.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $182.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Get The Hershey alerts:

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.