ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Eric Sidle Sells 60,087 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Eric Sidle sold 60,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,245,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50.

CHPT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 12,735,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,419,656. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.73.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

