CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the August 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

