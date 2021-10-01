Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $25.16

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.16, but opened at $24.49. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 40 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a current ratio of 18.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.94.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). Equities analysts forecast that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,020,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,839,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

