Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.87

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.34, with a volume of 4552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

LEU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Centrus Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 2.70.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 10.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of Centrus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $295,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,031,640. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrus Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.