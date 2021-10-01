Centric Cash (CNS) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centric Cash has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

