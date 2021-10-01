Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,430 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CENTA opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

