Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 86.2% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 45.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEN opened at $13.91 on Friday. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

