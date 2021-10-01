Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $81.78 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,222. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Centene by 35.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,885,000 after acquiring an additional 237,890 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,819,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,684,000 after acquiring an additional 150,772 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Centene by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Centene by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

