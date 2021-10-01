Centamin’s (CELTF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.