Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVE. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. CSFB upgraded Cenovus Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$12.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$25.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 290.23. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.5099998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 79.55%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

