Cellframe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.47 Million (CELL)

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Cellframe has a market cap of $30.16 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cellframe coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cellframe Profile

Cellframe (CRYPTO:CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,477,893 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Cellframe Coin Trading

