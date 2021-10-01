Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.51

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €5.51 ($6.48) and traded as high as €5.75 ($6.76). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.75 ($6.76), with a volume of 206 shares.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceconomy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.95 ($5.82).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.