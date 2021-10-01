CCL Industries’ (CCL.B) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$82.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.13.

CCL.B stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$65.28. 73,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,824. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$50.30 and a one year high of C$75.19.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. Insiders sold a total of 30,600 shares of company stock worth $2,202,992 in the last three months.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

