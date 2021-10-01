CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report sales of $7.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.34 million to $8.20 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $29.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.25 million to $30.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.58 million, with estimates ranging from $38.26 million to $44.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASI. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.19. 1,118,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,255. The stock has a market cap of $166.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

